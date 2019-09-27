Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $21.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Steelcase Inc. is a designer and manufacturer of products used to create high-performance work environments. Its product portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, desks, casegoods, interior architectural products, technology products and related products and services. The company reports two geographic furniture segments: North America and International. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Steelcase from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Steelcase from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday.

SCS traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $18.33. 19,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 782,969. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.35. Steelcase has a one year low of $13.96 and a one year high of $19.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 20th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.87 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Steelcase will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Steelcase’s payout ratio is 48.33%.

In other Steelcase news, VP Eddy F. Schmitt sold 25,000 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $473,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 38,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,051.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Keane sold 100,000 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $1,745,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 808,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,115,776.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 172,037 shares of company stock worth $3,031,269. Corporate insiders own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCS. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Steelcase by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steelcase in the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Steelcase in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Steelcase in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools.

