Stelco (TSE:STLC) Price Target Cut to C$15.00

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$23.00 to C$15.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on STLC. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Stelco from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Stelco from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Stelco from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Shares of TSE:STLC opened at C$8.82 on Monday. Stelco has a 52-week low of C$8.60 and a 52-week high of C$22.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.54 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. Stelco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.73%.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

