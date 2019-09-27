Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) will announce earnings per share of $0.31 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Stellus Capital Investment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. Stellus Capital Investment posted earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will report full year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.36. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Stellus Capital Investment.

Get Stellus Capital Investment alerts:

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The investment management company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 47.43% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $14.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SCM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of NYSE SCM traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.78. 81,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,921. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.97. Stellus Capital Investment has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $15.30. The company has a market cap of $263.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.113 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.77%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 26.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 18,534 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,481,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 462.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 14,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.94% of the company’s stock.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stellus Capital Investment (SCM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stellus Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellus Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.