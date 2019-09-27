Stephens Lowers Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) to Equal

Stephens lowered shares of Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) from an overweight rating to an equal rating in a report issued on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $45.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $55.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SAVE. Macquarie raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. Buckingham Research cut shares of Spirit Airlines from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $69.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Spirit Airlines from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $38.00 target price on shares of Spirit Airlines and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Spirit Airlines has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAVE opened at $37.02 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.40. Spirit Airlines has a one year low of $34.53 and a one year high of $65.35.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director H. Mcintyre Gardner purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.92 per share, for a total transaction of $104,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward M. Christie III purchased 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.93 per share, for a total transaction of $99,583.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 5,051 shares of company stock worth $211,885. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Spirit Airlines by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Spirit Airlines by 549.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Spirit Airlines by 148.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

