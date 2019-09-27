Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sterling Construction’s earnings. Sterling Construction reported earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sterling Construction will report full-year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sterling Construction.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $264.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.00 million. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on STRL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sterling Construction from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Sterling Construction from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other Sterling Construction news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo bought 48,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.01 per share, with a total value of $532,884.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,912,442.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo bought 35,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.92 per share, for a total transaction of $387,660.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,527 shares in the company, valued at $2,888,634.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STRL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 260.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 746,631 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,348,000 after acquiring an additional 539,301 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Sterling Construction by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 634,825 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,520,000 after purchasing an additional 240,667 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Construction in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,961,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Construction during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,791,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 1,815.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 203,235 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 192,624 shares during the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRL traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,420. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $343.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.60. Sterling Construction has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $15.75.

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a heavy civil and residential construction company in Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and other states in the United States. The company's Heavy Civil Construction segment undertakes heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures.

