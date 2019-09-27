Stifel Nicolaus Increases AAR (NYSE:AIR) Price Target to $55.00

AAR (NYSE:AIR) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AAR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $54.00 target price (up from $46.00) on shares of AAR in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $52.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of AAR in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.83.

NYSE:AIR traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.85. The company had a trading volume of 286,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,147. AAR has a 52-week low of $29.84 and a 52-week high of $49.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. AAR had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $541.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AAR will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. AAR’s payout ratio is 12.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in AAR by 3.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 37,684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in AAR during the second quarter valued at about $809,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in AAR by 27.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments boosted its position in AAR by 1.4% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 22,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AAR during the second quarter valued at about $10,022,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

About AAR

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

