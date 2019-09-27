Stifel Nicolaus Raises MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Price Target to $12.00

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank downgraded MRC Global from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. TheStreet downgraded MRC Global from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Raymond James set a $16.00 price target on MRC Global and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine downgraded MRC Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Cowen downgraded MRC Global from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.38.

Get MRC Global alerts:

NYSE:MRC traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.99. 8,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,049,168. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.71. MRC Global has a 52 week low of $11.19 and a 52 week high of $19.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.09.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. MRC Global had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 1.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that MRC Global will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRC. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MRC Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in MRC Global by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 45,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in MRC Global by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 45,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 11,657 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in MRC Global by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 42,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 7,581 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in MRC Global by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,296,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,101,000 after acquiring an additional 37,979 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

About MRC Global

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

See Also: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.