Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine cut shares of Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Stock Yards Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Stock Yards Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, August 17th.

NASDAQ:SYBT traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $36.89. 2 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,783. The stock has a market capitalization of $816.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.49. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.02 and a 52 week high of $38.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.39.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $43.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.35 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 32.58%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.98%.

In other news, CEO James A. Hillebrand sold 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.15, for a total value of $91,017.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,886,034.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Croce sold 970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total value of $36,947.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,209.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 366 shares of company stock valued at $13,272 and have sold 27,184 shares valued at $1,008,496. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. 50.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

