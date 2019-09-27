Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 791 Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 276.4% during the second quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 46.2% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,228.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 26.2% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MS traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.06. The stock had a trading volume of 168,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,549,107. The company has a market capitalization of $71.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.33. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $36.74 and a 1-year high of $48.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.02 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 16.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi bought 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.01 per share, for a total transaction of $70,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 420,000 shares of company stock valued at $426,300 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $69.00 target price on Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. TheStreet raised Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Citigroup raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $65.00 target price on Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.45.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

