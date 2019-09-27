Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Position in American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American National Insurance by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 112,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,265,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of American National Insurance by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,652,000 after buying an additional 4,847 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of American National Insurance by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of American National Insurance by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,196,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American National Insurance by 344.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded American National Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

Shares of American National Insurance stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $121.94. 11 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,788. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.69. American National Insurance has a 52 week low of $111.01 and a 52 week high of $155.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.05.

American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $956.68 million for the quarter. American National Insurance had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 11.31%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th.

American National Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company's Life segment offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

