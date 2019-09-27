Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,560,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $23,749,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 3,642.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 223,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,111,000 after acquiring an additional 217,643 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 33.2% during the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 857,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,424,000 after acquiring an additional 213,706 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 530,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,663,000 after acquiring an additional 170,954 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arena Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.72. The company had a trading volume of 5,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,375. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 36.51 and a quick ratio of 36.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.99 and its 200-day moving average is $53.14. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.97 and a fifty-two week high of $64.48.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.22). Arena Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 72.84% and a return on equity of 53.92%. The company had revenue of $1.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.65) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ARNA. BidaskClub lowered shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.67.

In other news, VP Vincent Aurentz sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $3,296,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven W. Spector sold 31,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $1,595,499.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,164,734.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod (APD334) for ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, as well as for atopic dermatitis and other indications; and Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain.

