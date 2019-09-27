Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 819 General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 819 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 102,571,908 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,952,096,000 after buying an additional 717,703 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in General Motors by 1.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,406,653 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $555,088,000 after purchasing an additional 184,349 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in General Motors by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,977,174 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $538,539,000 after purchasing an additional 99,948 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 83.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,016,745 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $297,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in General Motors by 30.7% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 7,612,200 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $282,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

In other General Motors news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 16,933 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $668,853.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,053.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 275,944 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $11,046,038.32. Following the transaction, the president now owns 479,413 shares in the company, valued at $19,190,902.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 375,944 shares of company stock worth $14,996,038. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GM traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.51. The company had a trading volume of 900,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,948,195. The company has a market cap of $52.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.42. General Motors has a 52 week low of $30.56 and a 52 week high of $41.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.79 and its 200 day moving average is $37.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.96.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. General Motors had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The firm had revenue of $36.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. General Motors’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

GM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Nomura set a $38.00 target price on General Motors and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI set a $50.00 target price on General Motors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Buckingham Research set a $35.00 target price on General Motors and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on General Motors to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

