Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FCPT shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Berenberg Bank raised Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Four Corners Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.40.

Shares of NYSE FCPT traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,187. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Four Corners Property Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.58 and a fifty-two week high of $29.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.24 and a 200-day moving average of $28.31.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $39.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.64 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 48.31% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust Inc will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This is a boost from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 81.56%.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio primarily by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and food industry.

