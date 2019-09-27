Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Takes $39,000 Position in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,439,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $569,628,000 after buying an additional 121,714 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 5.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,110,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $142,532,000 after buying an additional 58,121 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 800,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,748,000 after buying an additional 24,190 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP raised its holdings in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 703,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,280,000 after buying an additional 33,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 503,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,571,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:THG traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $135.11. 838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,229. Hanover Insurance Group Inc has a one year low of $104.59 and a one year high of $136.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $132.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.05. Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hanover Insurance Group Inc will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 35.35%.

Hanover Insurance Group declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on THG shares. ValuEngine cut Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

In related news, insider Ann Kirkpatrick Tripp sold 3,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $455,487.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,634,017. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 688 shares of Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.39, for a total transaction of $89,708.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,522.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,675 shares of company stock worth $1,524,725. 1.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

