Stria Lithium (CVE:SRA) Stock Price Down 25%

Stria Lithium Inc (CVE:SRA)’s share price dropped 25% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, approximately 108,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 127% from the average daily volume of 47,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 million and a P/E ratio of -3.75.

About Stria Lithium (CVE:SRA)

Stria Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Pontax-Lithium property that comprises 68 contiguous map-designated mining claims covering an area of 3,613 hectares located in the west-central James Bay territory, Northern Quebec.

