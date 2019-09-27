StrongHands (SHND) Achieves Market Capitalization of $658,592.00

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 27th. StrongHands has a total market capitalization of $658,592.00 and $2,145.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, StrongHands has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One StrongHands coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Crex24, BiteBTC and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 86.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000020 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded down 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrongHands Coin Profile

StrongHands is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 29th, 2015. StrongHands’ total supply is 16,080,116,083,983 coins and its circulating supply is 9,319,884,910,528 coins. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info.

Buying and Selling StrongHands

StrongHands can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, STEX, Graviex, CryptoBridge, Crex24, Coindeal, BiteBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

