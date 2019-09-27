Sujal Shah Buys 5,000 Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) Stock

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) CEO Sujal Shah purchased 5,000 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.53 per share, with a total value of $27,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,900 shares in the company, valued at $618,807. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Sujal Shah also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 20th, Sujal Shah purchased 1,900 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $10,450.00.

NASDAQ CBAY opened at $5.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 16.20, a quick ratio of 16.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $14.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.21.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CymaBay Therapeutics Inc will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBAY has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. B. Riley set a $7.00 price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $12.00 price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBAY. Vivo Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 126.9% during the 1st quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 2,056,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,600,000 after acquiring an additional 493,662 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,589,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,463,000. Finally, University of Notre Dame DU Lac bought a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,043,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

