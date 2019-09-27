Summit Global Investments Acquires 1,395 Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,285 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 45,627,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,570,815,000 after purchasing an additional 22,761,407 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $147,598,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,086,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $411,749,000 after buying an additional 1,733,269 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,502,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,064,025,000 after buying an additional 1,293,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 281.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,603,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TD shares. National Bank Financial set a $84.00 target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays set a $80.00 target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $81.00 target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.56.

TD stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.88. 629,557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,237,433. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $47.73 and a one year high of $61.79. The stock has a market cap of $104.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.45. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.556 per share. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.93%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

