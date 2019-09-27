Summit Global Investments Buys 1,100 Shares of Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD)

Summit Global Investments grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,682 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Gladstone Capital were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 4.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 145,187 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 6,109 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its stake in Gladstone Capital by 3.9% in the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 147,229 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 5,526 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $3,327,000. Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Gladstone Capital by 3.5% in the second quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 129,715 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Gladstone Capital by 18.0% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 84,099 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 12,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GLAD. BidaskClub raised Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Gladstone Capital from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLAD traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.66. 1,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,880. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.17. Gladstone Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $6.41 and a 52-week high of $9.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.42 and its 200-day moving average is $9.34.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $12.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 million. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 9.41%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gladstone Capital Co. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.82%.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

