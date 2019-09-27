Summit Global Investments Has $707,000 Stake in Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS)

Summit Global Investments boosted its position in shares of Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments owned approximately 0.05% of Saul Centers worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saul Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,164,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,189,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,790,000 after purchasing an additional 38,367 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 51,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BFS traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,275. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.52. Saul Centers Inc has a 1-year low of $45.49 and a 1-year high of $58.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is currently 68.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Saul Centers in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 56 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.3 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

