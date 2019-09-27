Summit Global Investments Increases Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,820 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 4.2% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 69.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 70.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on CHKP shares. OTR Global cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Sunday, September 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.33.

CHKP stock traded down $1.35 on Friday, reaching $107.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,254. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.99. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $98.57 and a 12-month high of $132.76. The firm has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.79.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.14. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 40.99%. The company had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

