Summit Global Investments Takes $680,000 Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,980 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 6.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,261,781 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $610,776,000 after acquiring an additional 989,181 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 5.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,845,882 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $153,912,000 after acquiring an additional 212,166 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 7,574.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,816,424 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,754 shares during the period. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 25.7% during the second quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 1,605,014 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,233,000 after acquiring an additional 328,464 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 17.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,527,105 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,115,000 after acquiring an additional 232,266 shares during the period. 11.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on GSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Societe Generale raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.79.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline acquired 177,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $7,999,965.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GSK traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,102,971. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a twelve month low of $36.41 and a twelve month high of $42.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.70.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 175.45% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.55 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK).

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.