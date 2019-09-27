Summit Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SMLP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Summit Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SMLP) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.36.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $6.00 price target on shares of Summit Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Summit Midstream Partners and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Summit Midstream Partners to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 3.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 72,785 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 2,292 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 10.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 7,284 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 49.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,972 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 9,870 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Summit Midstream Partners stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $417.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.83 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.45. Summit Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $4.33 and a 12 month high of $16.88.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The pipeline company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $99.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.50 million. Summit Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 13.00%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Summit Midstream Partners will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

