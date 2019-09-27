Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) Major Shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc Buys 354,167 Shares

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc purchased 354,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.78 per share, for a total transaction of $5,942,922.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Tiger Global Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 23rd, Tiger Global Management Llc purchased 132,073 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.39 per share, for a total transaction of $2,296,749.47.

On Thursday, September 19th, Tiger Global Management Llc purchased 117,637 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.48 per share, for a total transaction of $2,056,294.76.

On Tuesday, September 17th, Tiger Global Management Llc purchased 381,859 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.14 per share, for a total transaction of $6,545,063.26.

On Friday, September 13th, Tiger Global Management Llc purchased 348 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.75 per share, for a total transaction of $5,481.00.

On Wednesday, September 11th, Tiger Global Management Llc bought 122,516 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,895,322.52.

On Monday, September 9th, Tiger Global Management Llc bought 435,254 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.09 per share, for a total transaction of $6,567,982.86.

On Thursday, September 5th, Tiger Global Management Llc bought 245,175 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,800,212.50.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Tiger Global Management Llc bought 627,439 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,430,408.17.

On Friday, August 23rd, Tiger Global Management Llc bought 312,954 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.98 per share, for a total transaction of $4,688,050.92.

On Monday, August 19th, Tiger Global Management Llc bought 236,781 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.71 per share, for a total transaction of $3,719,829.51.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.13. 1,278,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,477,595. Sunrun Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.81 and a fifty-two week high of $21.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 70.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.61.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $204.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.78 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%. Sunrun’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RUN shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. KeyCorp started coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunrun from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RUN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Sunrun by 201.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,525,543 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,612,000 after buying an additional 1,019,554 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Sunrun in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,546,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sunrun by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,464,662 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $140,037,000 after buying an additional 716,227 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Sunrun by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,895,559 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,561,000 after buying an additional 432,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brightline Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sunrun by 215.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC now owns 630,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,819,000 after buying an additional 430,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

