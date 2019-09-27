Supreme Cannabis (OTCMKTS:SPRWF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at CIBC

CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Supreme Cannabis (OTCMKTS:SPRWF) in a report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SPRWF opened at $0.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.05 and its 200-day moving average is $1.27. Supreme Cannabis has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $1.80.

Supreme Cannabis Company Profile

The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc engages in the production of medical cannabis in Canada. The company was formerly known as Supreme Pharmaceuticals Inc and changed its name to The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc in December 2017. The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

