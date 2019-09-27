Surge Energy Inc (TSE:SGY) Declares $0.01 Monthly Dividend

Surge Energy Inc (TSE:SGY) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 27th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0083 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

Surge Energy stock traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$1.18. 337,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 930,804. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.28. Surge Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$1.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.73. The stock has a market cap of $370.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.09, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$107.67 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Surge Energy will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Murray Pasieka bought 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.25 per share, with a total value of C$435,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 910,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,133,562.54. Insiders have bought 352,842 shares of company stock valued at $439,369 in the last three months.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SGY shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on Surge Energy from C$1.65 to C$1.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. CIBC dropped their target price on Surge Energy from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. GMP Securities dropped their target price on Surge Energy from C$1.95 to C$1.75 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Surge Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Surge Energy from C$2.25 to C$1.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Surge Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.15.

About Surge Energy

Surge Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in western Canada. It holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Nipisi property located to the north of the town of Slave Lake in northwestern Alberta; and Valhalla/Wembley property located to the northwest of Grand Prairie in northwestern Alberta.

