Susquehanna International Group LLP Invests $974,000 in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB)

Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 28,695 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $974,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.05% of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 154.1% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the second quarter worth $85,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 35.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 514.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTB stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $29.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,700. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.95. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.85. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $53.26.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $129.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.65 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 34.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NTB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $41.00 in a report on Sunday, July 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile financing, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

