Susquehanna International Group LLP Purchases 20,309 Shares of First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:MCEF)

Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:MCEF) by 69.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,309 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 9.90% of First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.41. The stock had a trading volume of 357 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,531. First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF has a 12-month low of $16.96 and a 12-month high of $19.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.93.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.0475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%.

