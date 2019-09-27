Susquehanna International Group LLP Sells 15,776 Shares of Innovator Lunt Low Vol/High Beta Tactical ETF (BATS:LVHB)

Susquehanna International Group LLP reduced its stake in Innovator Lunt Low Vol/High Beta Tactical ETF (BATS:LVHB) by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,776 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Innovator Lunt Low Vol/High Beta Tactical ETF were worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Lunt Low Vol/High Beta Tactical ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,902,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator Lunt Low Vol/High Beta Tactical ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,432,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Lunt Low Vol/High Beta Tactical ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $283,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Lunt Low Vol/High Beta Tactical ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Innovator Lunt Low Vol/High Beta Tactical ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 85,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after buying an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:LVHB traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $36.59. 15,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.88.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



