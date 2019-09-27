SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Bought by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,343 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.22% of SVB Financial Group worth $25,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the first quarter worth $547,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 20.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,012,000 after buying an additional 6,799 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 118,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,258,000 after buying an additional 6,277 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 45.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 198,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,220,000 after purchasing an additional 62,142 shares during the period. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SIVB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Co cut SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $224.59 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on SVB Financial Group from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $300.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $280.00 price target on SVB Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.15.

In other news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 848 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $190,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,264 shares in the company, valued at $1,859,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 3,000 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.19, for a total value of $603,570.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,313,111.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,395 shares of company stock worth $1,379,838 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIVB traded up $3.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $209.27. 96,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,572. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $201.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $177.70 and a twelve month high of $330.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.14.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.98 by $1.10. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 35.83%. The business had revenue of $863.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 21.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

