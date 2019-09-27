SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVCBY) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVCBY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA is a hygiene and forest company. Its business segments consist of Personal Care, Tissue business and Forest Products business. It provides incontinence care, baby diapers, feminine care, publication papers, pulp, solid-wood products, toilet paper, kitchen rolls, facial tissue, handkerchiefs and napkins. Its main brands include Tena, Pequenin, Libresse, Nosotras, Nana, Velvet, Edet, Regio, Tork, Zewa, Tempo, Libero, Drypers and Saba, among others. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:SVCBY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.73. The stock had a trading volume of 755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.41. SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR has a twelve month low of $7.35 and a twelve month high of $11.43.

SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVCBY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $553.62 million for the quarter. SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 8.84%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ), a forest products company, develops, produces, and sells forest, wood, pulp, and paper products worldwide. The company offers wood products to the home improvement and building materials sectors, including machined softwood, carcassing, MDF, decking, and sheet materials for builders' merchants and DIY retailers; and various wood products, industrial components, standard wood products, and raw materials, as well as logistic, warehouse, and IT solutions for the wood industry.

