Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $48.61

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $48.61 and traded as high as $49.74. Swisscom shares last traded at $49.74, with a volume of 522 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Swisscom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.55 and a 200 day moving average of $48.61. The firm has a market cap of $25.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.28.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. Swisscom had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Swisscom AG will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Swisscom Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SCMWY)

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers broadband, TV, fixed-network, and mobile phone subscription services, as well as national and international telephone, and data traffic services for residential customers, and small and medium-sized enterprises.

