Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €96.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €96.00 ($111.63) price target on Symrise (FRA:SY1) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($73.26) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €89.00 ($103.49) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group set a €89.00 ($103.49) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €87.00 ($101.16) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €83.17 ($96.71).

FRA:SY1 traded down €0.10 ($0.12) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €88.88 ($103.35). 234,151 shares of the company were exchanged. Symrise has a 52-week low of €56.96 ($66.23) and a 52-week high of €73.48 ($85.44). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €84.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of €83.76.

About Symrise

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

