Synex International (TSE:SXI) Trading Up 8.3%

Synex International Inc (TSE:SXI) was up 8.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26, approximately 4,250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 8,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 million and a PE ratio of -8.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.29.

About Synex International (TSE:SXI)

Synex International Inc develops, owns, and operates electric power facilities. The company provides consulting engineering services for the control and use of water, as well as related developments requiring civil, water resource, and environmental engineering projects primarily in the fields of hydrology, river engineering, fisheries and environmental assessment, water quality, site development services, water supply, hydro power, wastewater treatment and disposal, flood control, and storm water management projects.

