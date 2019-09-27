Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) Shares Purchased by Scholtz & Company LLC

Scholtz & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) by 329.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,535 shares during the period. Tactile Systems Technology makes up approximately 1.7% of Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings in Tactile Systems Technology were worth $2,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,348,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,745,000 after acquiring an additional 235,921 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,099,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,610,000 after acquiring an additional 26,410 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 889,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,603,000 after acquiring an additional 49,721 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 464,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,459,000 after acquiring an additional 41,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 6,820.2% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 330,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,443,000 after acquiring an additional 326,074 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Bryan Rishe sold 4,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $233,959.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,463,769.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert J. Folkes sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $115,092.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 88,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,857,838.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,986 shares of company stock worth $2,302,012. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TCMD traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,620. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.97. Tactile Systems Technology Inc has a twelve month low of $37.40 and a twelve month high of $76.63. The company has a market cap of $865.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $45.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Tactile Systems Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology Inc will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TCMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. BidaskClub lowered Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TheStreet raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.29.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

