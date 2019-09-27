Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) Posts Earnings Results

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $5.71 million for the quarter. Taylor Devices had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 7.57%.

Shares of TAYD stock opened at $10.59 on Friday. Taylor Devices has a 1 year low of $10.17 and a 1 year high of $13.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.34. The company has a market cap of $38.09 million, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.65.

Taylor Devices Company Profile

Taylor Devices, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include seismic dampers that are designed to ameliorate the effects of earthquake tremors on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes, ships, container ships, railroad cars, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and car stops.

