Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Short Interest Up 27.3% in September

Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800,000 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the August 15th total of 2,200,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TEF shares. Macquarie raised Telefonica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group lowered Telefonica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. TheStreet lowered Telefonica from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine lowered Telefonica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Telefonica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Telefonica during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Telefonica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Telefonica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Telefonica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Telefonica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.60. The company had a trading volume of 84,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,036. The firm has a market cap of $39.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Telefonica has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $9.08.

Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.54 billion. Telefonica had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.27%. On average, research analysts expect that Telefonica will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telefonica Company Profile

Telefónica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services primarily in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

