TELIA Co A B/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Declares $0.18 Semi-Annual Dividend

TELIA Co A B/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.178 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, November 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd.

Shares of TLSNY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.98. The stock had a trading volume of 41,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,630. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. TELIA Co A B/ADR has a 52 week low of $8.21 and a 52 week high of $9.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.36.

TELIA Co A B/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. TELIA Co A B/ADR had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that TELIA Co A B/ADR will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TELIA Co A B/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

About TELIA Co A B/ADR

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It also provides contact center, Internet of Things (IoT), hosting, managed Wi-Fi, and cloud and security services; data center and infrastructure services; IP-network solutions and system integration services; and financing solutions.

