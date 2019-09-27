TerraX Minerals (CVE:TXR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.31

TerraX Minerals Inc. (CVE:TXR) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31, with a volume of 49000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.34 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $40.96 million and a PE ratio of -25.00.

TerraX Minerals Company Profile (CVE:TXR)

TerraX Minerals Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company holds 100% interest in the Yellowknife City gold project that includes Northbelt, Walsh Lake, Southbelt, and Eastbelt properties in the Northwest Territories, as well as other claims and property interests encompassing 772 square kilometers of land on the Yellowknife greenstone belt.

