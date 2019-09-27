Territorial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBNK) Short Interest Update

Territorial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBNK) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,100 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the August 15th total of 39,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:TBNK traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.64. 4,618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,840. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.58. Territorial Bancorp has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $31.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $15.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.70 million. Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 8.83%. As a group, research analysts predict that Territorial Bancorp will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kirk W. Caldwell sold 7,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total transaction of $218,073.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,272,607.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Murakami sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $86,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,900 shares in the company, valued at $832,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,778 shares of company stock worth $531,873. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 514.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Territorial Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Territorial Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $378,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 6,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TBNK. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Territorial Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

