The Medicines (NASDAQ:MDCO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 6,454,717 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 325% from the previous session’s volume of 1,518,945 shares.The stock last traded at $49.75 and had previously closed at $47.14.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MDCO shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of The Medicines from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Medicines from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Chardan Capital set a $90.00 target price on shares of The Medicines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of The Medicines in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.67.

Get The Medicines alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 5.97, a current ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.94. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 0.93.

The Medicines (NASDAQ:MDCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Medicines Company will post -3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Rodin sold 5,000 shares of The Medicines stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total transaction of $174,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,899.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in The Medicines by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Medicines by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 21,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of The Medicines by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in The Medicines by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 301,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,420,000 after buying an additional 46,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in The Medicines by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 91,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter.

About The Medicines (NASDAQ:MDCO)

The Medicines Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of therosclerotic cardiovascular disease. The company is developing Inclisiran, an investigational RNA interference therapeutic that inhibits production of proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 9, which controls LDL-cholesterol levels.

Featured Story: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for The Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.