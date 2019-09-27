The Zweig Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

The Zweig Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.113 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 18th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th.

The Zweig Total Return Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 12.6% per year over the last three years.

Shares of ZTR stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.93. The company had a trading volume of 410 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,486. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.83 and its 200 day moving average is $11.07. The Zweig Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.29 and a fifty-two week high of $11.91.

About The Zweig Total Return Fund

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

