TheStreet Upgrades Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) to B

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PWR. Stephens set a $42.00 target price on shares of Quanta Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.57.

Shares of NYSE:PWR traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $37.68. 34,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,162,745. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.18. Quanta Services has a fifty-two week low of $27.90 and a fifty-two week high of $41.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Quanta Services will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 657,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,113,000 after acquiring an additional 184,608 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $894,000. Harvey Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,482,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 76,495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $446,000. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

