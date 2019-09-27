Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) PT Lowered to $65.00

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on THO. Wellington Shields lowered shares of Thor Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. CL King downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Sidoti dropped their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Thor Industries currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.56.

NYSE THO opened at $50.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.29. Thor Industries has a 52 week low of $42.05 and a 52 week high of $87.49.

In related news, Director James L. Ziemer bought 3,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.23 per share, with a total value of $202,880.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,263 shares in the company, valued at $873,501.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 859,026 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,210,000 after acquiring an additional 29,394 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $403,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,038 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,842,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $283,039,000 after acquiring an additional 209,739 shares during the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

