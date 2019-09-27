TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS) Given New GBX 300 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 300 ($3.92) in a report published on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on TI Fluid Systems from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 234 ($3.06) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on TI Fluid Systems from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 215 ($2.81) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, TI Fluid Systems currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 265.80 ($3.47).

Shares of TIFS stock traded up GBX 5.80 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 192 ($2.51). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,273. TI Fluid Systems has a 52-week low of GBX 151.28 ($1.98) and a 52-week high of GBX 265 ($3.46). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 178.58 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 189.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.84, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $998.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a €0.03 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. TI Fluid Systems’s payout ratio is 0.27%.

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and supplies automotive fluid storage, carrying, and delivery systems for the light duty automotive market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems, and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems. The Fluid Carrying Systems segment offers brake and fuel lines/chassis bundles, such as double-wall and single-wall steel fluid carrying lines and bundles for brake and fuel systems; multi-layer plastic lines for vapor, thermal management, and exhaust treatment; sensor-integrated connectors for installation and system assembly; and heated plastic lines for selective catalyst reduction urea fluids.

