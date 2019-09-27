Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. Plans — Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:TR)

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) declared a — dividend on Thursday, September 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, October 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th.

Tootsie Roll Industries has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 53 years.

Shares of NYSE TR traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,389. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 0.28. Tootsie Roll Industries has a 1-year low of $28.08 and a 1-year high of $40.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.03 and its 200-day moving average is $37.76.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $106.02 million during the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 11.38%.

Tootsie Roll Industries Company Profile

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, Nik-L-Nip, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

