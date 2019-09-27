TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TopBuild Corp. is the installer and distributor of insulation products to the construction industry primarily in the United States. The company also installs and distributes other building products, which consists of rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving and roofing. It offers insulation installation services. TopBuild Corp. TopBuild Corp. is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of TopBuild from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of TopBuild to $86.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.17.

Shares of NYSE BLD traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $93.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,001. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.26. TopBuild has a one year low of $41.27 and a one year high of $97.99. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.81.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.15. TopBuild had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $660.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that TopBuild will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP David Cushen sold 8,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $730,231.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,060,224.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerald Volas sold 25,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total transaction of $2,291,067.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,559,287.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,541 shares of company stock worth $3,889,352 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the second quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 67.6% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 909,408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,263,000 after acquiring an additional 366,828 shares during the period. Cortina Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,179,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 26.1% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,374 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,521,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

