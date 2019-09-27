Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.34

Toshiba Corp (OTCMKTS:TOSYY)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.34 and traded as low as $15.70. Toshiba shares last traded at $15.70, with a volume of 2,874 shares changing hands.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Toshiba in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.73 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Toshiba Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TOSYY)

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets electronic and electrical products and systems worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy Systems & Solutions, Infrastructure Systems & Solutions, Retail & Printing Solutions, Storage & Electronic Devices Solutions, Industrial ICT Solutions, and Others.

