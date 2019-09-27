Tourist Token (TOTO) Reaches Market Cap of $15,930.00

Tourist Token (CURRENCY:TOTO) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. Tourist Token has a total market cap of $15,930.00 and approximately $22,948.00 worth of Tourist Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tourist Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX, Hotbit, Mercatox and IDEX. Over the last week, Tourist Token has traded down 23.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012292 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00191048 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.14 or 0.01027719 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000736 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000168 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00020324 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00089997 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Tourist Token’s total supply is 6,599,974,663 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,933,323,630 tokens. Tourist Token’s official Twitter account is @touristtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tourist Token’s official website is globaltourist.io.

Tourist Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDEX, DDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tourist Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tourist Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tourist Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

