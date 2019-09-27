Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $17.32

Tourmaline Oil Corp (TSE:TOU) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.32 and traded as high as $13.70. Tourmaline Oil shares last traded at $13.47, with a volume of 384,057 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on TOU shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Raymond James set a C$31.00 price target on Tourmaline Oil and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$25.00 to C$23.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.25, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$17.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.45.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.57 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$486.39 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tourmaline Oil Corp will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.37%.

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$14.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$292,588.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,484,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$153,379,457.30. Also, Director Andrew B. Macdonald acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$13.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,026,800. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 39,580 shares of company stock worth $557,932.

Tourmaline Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, NEBC Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex.

